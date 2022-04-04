Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $15,993,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKLB opened at 7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 7.51 and a one year high of 21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.91 and its 200-day moving average is 11.75.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

