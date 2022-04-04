Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 59.90 -$117.32 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.81 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab USA N/A -25.30% -12.94% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rocket Lab USA and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab USA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus price target of 18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.89%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Rocket Lab USA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Rocket Lab USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -2.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Redwire beats Rocket Lab USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions. It serves customers in commercial, civil, defense, and academic sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

