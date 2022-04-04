Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after buying an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

