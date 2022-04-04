Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00108101 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

