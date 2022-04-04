ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 125.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded up 122.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.73 or 0.07544066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99596698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046658 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars.

