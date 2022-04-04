Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $318.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

Shares of ROK opened at $284.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

