Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $345,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

