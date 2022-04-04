Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.02 and last traded at $132.02. Approximately 1,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,580,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.56.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average is $215.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $148,330,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

