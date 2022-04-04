ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0035

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012420 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00244859 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.