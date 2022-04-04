Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €65.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.48 ($71.96).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

