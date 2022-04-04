Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($36.02) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.84) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.11) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,558 ($33.51).

LON:SHEL traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,116 ($27.72). 8,488,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,006,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,137 ($27.99). The company has a market cap of £159.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,955.02.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.72), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,077,285.83).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

