Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $38.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.14.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

