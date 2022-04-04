Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Sector Perform

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $40,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.