Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Sector Perform

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $40,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

