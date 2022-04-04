Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.97) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.43 ($36.73).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €23.18 ($25.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.97. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

