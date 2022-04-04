Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€300.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

adidas stock traded down €1.80 ($1.98) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €210.10 ($230.88). The stock had a trading volume of 557,422 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €220.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €251.50. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

