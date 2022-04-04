Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.38) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648.64 ($8.50).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 330.40 ($4.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 322.68 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.54.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

