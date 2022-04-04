RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RPM International has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.48. 859,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RPM International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.