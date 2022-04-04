Rupee Trading Up 177% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 177% higher against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $156,449.48 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

