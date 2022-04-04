Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.77

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 185144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -140.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.
