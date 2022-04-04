Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,852 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.27.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,527,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

