Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.16% of Oil States International worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OIS opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

