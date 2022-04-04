Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

