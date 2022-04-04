Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

NYSE TFII opened at $100.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.