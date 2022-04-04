Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 380,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Separately, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NYSE:NU opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87. Nu Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

