Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.