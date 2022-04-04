Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

SOI opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

