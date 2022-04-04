Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 424.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $559.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

