Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.17% of Northeast Bank worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 117.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.56. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

