Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Herc worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Herc by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Herc by 53.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $159.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

