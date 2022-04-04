Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.24.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.