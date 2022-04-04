Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.18 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.