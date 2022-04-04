Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $102.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.80. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $94.40 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

