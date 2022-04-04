Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $162.67 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

