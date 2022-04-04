Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGO stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.