Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $46.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

