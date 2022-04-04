Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.8% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

