Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Ladder Capital worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 350,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

