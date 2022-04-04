Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Northwest Natural worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

