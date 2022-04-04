Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,047 shares of company stock worth $970,963. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

