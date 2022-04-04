Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Marten Transport worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 435,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 129.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

