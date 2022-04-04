Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,049 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

STNG stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

