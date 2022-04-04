Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,016 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Resolute Forest Products worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of RFP opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $976.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

