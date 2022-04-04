Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,813 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ManTech International worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

