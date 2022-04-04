Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,781 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NYSE:PAG opened at $94.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

