Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,597 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -596.49 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

