Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,364 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Ingles Markets worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 87.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IMKTA opened at $89.36 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.84%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

