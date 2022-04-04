Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,886 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in News by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in News by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in News by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.93 on Monday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.