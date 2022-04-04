Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,981 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

