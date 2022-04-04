Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,827 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

