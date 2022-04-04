Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.99 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

